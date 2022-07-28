Hemp Company Offers Ketamine-Assisted Therapy To Employees As A Healthcare Benefit

Plant-based wellness product provider HempLucid is advancing medically supervised ketamine-assisted therapy (KAP) as an employee healthcare benefit.
The new move does make sense, considering the company’s mission being “to create innovative products that inspire others to become aware of their healing path,” viewing healing and wellness through a “holistic lens” and valuing “quality, education, self-worth and connection, compassion, and revolution.”
Ketamine is today as an emerging medical treatment for depression. Former first responder turned HempLucid CEO Chase Hudson became an advocate for psychedelic-assisted therapies when he co-produced Reborn, a documentary film which chronicles NBA star Lamar Odom's use of these kind of therapies while recovering from drug addiction.
In Hudson’s words: “We are in a new era. We know mental and physical health are deeply connected. HempLucid's corporate wellness program is the necessary bridge for our employees while our healthcare system catches up."
Hudson explains that the approach is “holistic,” offering employees access to “all pathways to healing,” and shares that “as individuals and as a team, we have seen incredible shifts in productivity, temperament, and empathy."
The company's ketamine-infusion pilot program actually started in 2019 with executive leadership participation. In 2022, it now covers the full cost of infusions for employees and has formalized that offer as a healthcare benefit through a unique partnership with Canadian company Numinus Wellness NUMI. This newly launched benefit ensures access to ketamine-assisted therapy to any employee with a mental health diagnosis.
Photo Courtesy of RODNAE Productions on Pexels.
