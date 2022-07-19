At-Home Ketamine For Depression: New Study Adds Proof On Its Safety And Efficacy

Is At-Home Ketamine Treatment Safe For Patients?

A new clinical study of sublingual ketamine telehealth is adding data to the notion that at-home ketamine treatments can be safe and effective for moderate to severe cases of anxiety and depression.

The study was conducted by psychiatrists and researchers from MAPS, the Cleveland Clinic, UCSF, NYU and Houston Methodist. Across a cohort of 1,247 patients, 89% of participants presenting anxiety or depression showed an improvement in their symptoms after four sessions, and 62% fewer patients reported reduced suicidal ideation after the sessions.

In total, 63% of participants saw a greater than 50% improvement in their symptoms. These results are 34% stronger than those observed in traditional antidepressants (such as SSRIs) studies, and 54% stronger than results shown in studies of psychotherapy.

What’s more, side effects proved to be rare: less than 5% of patients reported any side effects at all. Of the total 1247 patients in the study, only four dropped out of treatment due to adverse events.

According to public statements by ketamine provided Mindbloom, the study’s outcomes as regards to taking the drug with sublingual method were also 17% stronger than those observed in studies using ketamine IV infusions.

On the findings, the Mindbloom's Medical Director Dr. Leonardo Vando commented: “This therapy compares very favorably against studies on traditional treatments like SSRI antidepressants and talk therapy. We believe that the support provided by our clinicians and guides and the comfort of our at-home, needle-free administration method contribute to the therapy’s effectiveness.”

Image by Sharon McCutcheon from Pixabay