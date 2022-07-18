ñol

Oklahoma Senate Candidate Kendra Horn Signs Petition To Add Marijuana Legalization To Upcoming State Ballot

by Joana Scopel, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 18, 2022 5:25 PM | 1 min read

Kendra Horn, a US Senate candidate, joined 164,000 Oklahomans in signing the petition for State Question 820 to legalize medical and recreational marijuana. 

“I believe Oklahomans have the right to make their voices heard at the ballot box on this and other issues,” said Horn, who is running in a special election for Senate after the Democratic primary for this office was canceled on June 28. “We must protect the initiative petition process that ensures Oklahomans are able to take issues directly to the people.”

During her one term in Congress, Horn co-sponsored legislation to allow access to the banking system for cannabis transactions that are legal under state law. An important amendment passed the House last week containing the language of the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act, which would protect financial institutions that provide services to state-legal marijuana businesses from being penalized by federal regulators.

With her election to Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District, Horn became the first Democratic woman to represent Oklahoma in Congress.

“In the Senate, I will work to modernize federal policy around cannabis and thoughtfully enact changes that protect businesses, consumers, and the public,” Horn added.

In addition, Horn led an insurgent campaign focused on connecting with voters on issues such as health care and education.

Photo: Courtesy of The Lost Ogle

