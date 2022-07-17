ñol

[Video] The Crazy Situation Of Cannabis In Texas: Empty Your Dispensary Every Day And Restock Every Morning

by Javier Hasse, Benzinga Editor 
July 17, 2022 1:53 PM | 1 min read

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live weekly show for cannabis and retail investors where we share with you the major cannabis news, stocks and exclusive interviews!

Today's Guest:

  • Jacobi Holland & Lulu Tsui, Founders - On The Revel
  • Morris Denton, CEO - Texas Original

Meet The Hosts:

Elliot Lane https://www.twitter.com/ElliotLane10

Watch the full show here: https://youtu.be/szqefjK_ubU

CANNABIS INSIDER PLAYLIST: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL4...

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.

Posted In: CannabisNewsExclusivesMarketsInterview