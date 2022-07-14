Iter Closes Last Funding Round Of Psychedelics Pool, Higher Capital Market Investment Than Expected

Psychedelics VC fund Iter Investments has recently closed its last round of Fund I with over $20 million committed, a successful outcome considering the targeted raise in their first fund launch in April 2021, and an indication of investor interest in the psychedelics market.

Iter’s team includes experts and professionals within the space representing the end-to-end psychedelic value chain, which enables investment opportunity sourcing, diligence and portfolio management.

Through its Fund I, Iter has established an active portfolio of 16 companies with special access to new investments, including: suppliers of psychedelic active ingredients such as Psygen; drug R&D companies like Psilera, Beckley Psytech, Clairvoyant, Reset Pharma, Apex Labs, Wesana, Awakn Life Sciences and Freedom Bio; clinics including Awakn Life Sciences and Wesana; and techn & other supporting infrastructure such as Tripp, aNUma and Fluence.

Iter’s portfolio also includes a diverse array of compounds, from psilocybin, DMT, 5-MeO-DMT, MDMA, LSD, ketamine to psychedelic analogues and new chemical entities, covering a wide range of indications as well: alcohol use disorder, PTSD, cancer-related distress, depression, anxiety, gambling addiction and behavioral health conditions.

Iter has also launched Nucleus, a holding company for various media, data, and tech assets. Its ecosystem consists a directory for finding clinics, clinicians, and retreats; a data platform to assist companies and individuals looking for research, data, and analytics on the psychedelic industry; data and analytics for investors in the psychedelic space; a marketing agency for holistic wellness practitioners and life science organizations; and a decentralized community building the future of well-being.

Cofounder Dustin Robinson stated that the fund’s mission is to aid entrepreneurs as they build companies to reimagine the healthcare industry's approach to mental and behavioral health sectors.

Facing the closing round, he said: “It has been a very successful year launching our initial fund and we have built incredible partnerships along the way. We are closely watching the emerging trends and research surrounding the psychedelics industries and are excited for all that the industry has to offer."

Iter’s cofounder Robert Vilaverde expressed: "We have seen an incredible amount of investor interest over the past year, and combined with the continued progress in R&D and clinical trials, confirms our view of the great potential for the psychedelics industry. We're looking forward to continuing to serve the funding gap between psychedelic drug research and mass commercialization while aiming to offer portfolio companies what we consider to be expert guidance to support their growth and success."