CBD As Part Of A Daily Nutrition Routine

This article was originally published on Leafreport and appears here with permission.

CBD is experiencing rapid growth and is expected to grow to over 20% of the global vitamin and dietary supplements market by 2027—from the current 4% to over 20% in 5 years!! That is some growth curve!

But should CBD oil be included as part of your daily nutrition routine? Or should it be mainly used to support overall health and wellness and to address specific health issues?

The answer to that question may be “yes”—CBD oil contains both nutritional value and value as a “wellness” supplement that can help you achieve overall health and wellness. First, let’s look at the purely nutritional value of CBD oil.

Nutrients in CBD Oil

Nutrient levels such as proteins, vitamins, minerals and essential fatty acids, are higher in hemp oil as compared to CBD oil. However, based on how the CBD is extracted, some of the same nutrients may be found in CBD oil as well. Since there is no specific data published about the nutritional content of CDB oils

CBD is a fat-soluble substance, so some of the most important nutrients in CBD oil are mono- and polyunsaturated fats.

These mono- and poly-unsaturated fats include omega-3, omega-6 and omega-9 fats that are considered to be important for healthy responses to inflammation and a healthy nervous system—AND to heart and overall health too! Though the specific levels of omega fats may vary a bit, in general, hemp seed oil contains these fats in healthy amounts and ratios (3:1 omega-6 to omega-3).

Omega-3 fats: linolenic acid, alpha-linolenic acid, gamma-linolenic acid These omega-3 fats may also serve as precursors to Eicosapentaenoic acid, or EPA and Docosahexaenoic acid, or DHA, though how efficiently this occurs is not known.

Omega-6 fats: linoleic acid

Omega-9 fats: oleic acid This is the same omega-9 fat that is found in olive oils



Broad and full spectrum CBD oils differ in the THC content—full spectrum CBD oil may contain up to 0.3% THC.

But, both broad and full spectrum CBD oils will likely contain some of the omega-3, -6 and -9 fats. Both will also likely contain some terpenes and flavonoids.

Depending on the extraction process used, CBD oils will also contain proteins, vitamins, and minerals, though likely in lower amounts as compared to say, hemp seed oil., The vitamins that may be found in CBD oil include Vitamin C, and B-complex vitamins including thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin B6, and folates along with Vitamins A, D and E. They are not found at very high levels, but enough to help with your vitamin needs. Depending on the purification process used, there may be some minerals as well—including iron, calcium, magnesium, potassium, zinc, copper, manganese, and sodium.

CBD Oil to Help Maintain Overall Health

While the nutrient levels in purified CBD oil are relatively low, CBD oil IS high in (of course) CBD as well as other cannabinoids—and we are just beginning to learn about the benefits of other cannabinoids. CBD oil also contains terpenes and flavonoids. Again, we are just beginning to learn about the benefits of terpenes, many of which appear to have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antidepressant, and neuroprotective actions. Flavonoids in CBD oil function as antioxidants and may help to prevent damage to cells and tissues.

Taking CBD oil as a daily routine may help control inflammation, may prove to protect your nervous system and may be useful in keeping your mood healthy and stable. It may also help you sleep better and—largely because of the healthy fats it contains, helps keep your heart healthy too!

Specific Questions People Have Asked

People have asked a number of questions regarding CBD as a part of your nutritional routine. Here are a few of those questions answered:

Should CBD be a part of your daily nutrition routine? the amounts of vital nutrients found in hemp seed oil as compared to CBD oil, if you are looking for nutritional support, hemp seed oil is probably a better choice.

are the benefits of taking CBD daily? of the conditions or issues that people use CBD for are chronic as opposed to the acute meaning they have been a problem for some time and may last a long time.

Are there any surprising long-term health advantages of taking CBD daily?

We don’t really have loads of data on this question. One recent study (using a type of nematode or roundworm, Caenorhabditis elegans) found no long-term toxicity from daily CBD. The same study showed that the roundworms experienced an increased life span (by 18%) and increased motility while aging, but it would be premature to extrapolate this to human health. We DO know that there appear to be few adverse effects in using CBD long term—and if you are sleeping better or dealing better with life, then the balance of thinking is that long-term use can benefit health.

How much CBD should you take daily? This is a very individual answer because it truly appears to depend on the person taking CBD and the reasons why they are taking CBD.

Is there a better time of the day to take CBD? If so, what time and why? It all depends on what you are taking CBD for.

CBD use is expected to grow in the next few years. Is it possible that this use can grow even more rapidly if people use CBD to help maintain health and wellness rather than for a specific condition?

Yes—CBD use is becoming more “accepted” and more “mainstream”. This will likely mean that even more people will find CBD useful for both specific conditions and for overall health and wellness.