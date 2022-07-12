ñol

'Weed Like Change': A Sustainable Campaign To Regenerate Cannabis Industry By Maintaining Living Soil

by Joana Scopel, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 12, 2022 5:17 PM | 2 min read
Weed Like Change, a campaign designed to offer a more sustainable vision seeks to raise cannabis consumer awareness around sun-grown regenerative cannabis.

“Weed Like Change is bringing attention to a group of cannabis producers that care about what you put in your body, as well as how cannabis impacts nature and society,” said Zee Handoush - the owner of 7 Stars in Richmond, California. “We are proud to support that effort.”

East Fork Cultivars, Eel River Organics, HappyDay Farms, and Green Sources Gardens are some of the Sun+Earth-certified organic cannabis farms in California and Oregon involved in the sustainable campaign.

Several California and Oregon dispensaries are driving the campaign forward by carrying Weed Like Change farms in their cannabis stores.

“We believe in supporting a diverse group of operators, cultivators, and brands in the space,” said Jen Seo, marketing director at Nabis distribution in California. “From our participation in the Weed Like Change campaign, as a cannabis wholesale platform, we can help bring exposure to multi-generational farmers that implement environmentally friendly practices and advocate a cause that provides education and value to consumers on the benefits of supporting small-craft farmers."

Safe And Sound Planet Through Regenerative Cannabis Cultivation

One way to cultivate hemp and take care of our planet is through regenerative cannabis cultivation. Farmers' joining forces, refining their messages, and educating cannabis users is also a way to accomplish it.

Cannabis consumers can also help these farmers survive by buying their sustainable products. Here, it seems that everyone wins.

"Small-scale, legacy cannabis farmers fear they are at risk of extinction,” said David Bronner, engagement officer of Dr. Bronner’s. “To keep these farmers in business, as well as for the broader health of people and the planet, it’s imperative for cannabis consumers to choose sun-grown, regenerative, organic cannabis.”

Cultivating Hemp For A Sustainable World

In a recent study, researchers showed that hemp is a potential raw material for a sustainable world.
"Hemp proves competency in the search for new sustainable resources because it is naturally resistant to disease and pests, conserves water, degrades quickly, and produces environmentally friendly industrial products such as biodiesel, bio-concrete, bio-composite, paper, textile, and so on," reads the study. "The hemp biofuel could be an excellent alternative to petroleum-based fuel to produce heat and energy for transport and industrial sectors."
Photo by Paul Mocan On Unsplash

