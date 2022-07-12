Frank Ocean's Latest Episodes of 'Blonded Radio' Out Now, Music Joining Talks On Microdosing, Psychedelics & Healing

Ocean’s new releases featured in two episodes -012 & 013- of Apple Music 1 show “Blonded Radio” which premiered July 10 as first reported by Rolling Stone magazine.

“Blonded Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds” is a 35-minute trance-like tune, starting out as atmospheric and later becoming a steady late-night dance floor groove. The episode it featured on delves into a conversation about micro-dosing and psychedelics with psychologist and writer Dr. James Fadiman.

During the episode, Ocean shared that he’s been working on “something” over recently. “I was working in Malibu this summer and I would go out, like, pretty late from the studio and there’s, like, a big population of coyotes in Malibu,” said Ocean. “And then when I would go outside I would see, like, all these bunnies running around and it reminded me of video games where you’re, like, a wizard or something. And you’re playing this role in this game and you’re running around and you have these little things to pick up and put in the pouch.”

The second production, “Blonded Energy!”, accompanies an interview with Master Mingtong Gu, specialized in the Chinese healing practice Qigong and self-realization.

They are the first Blonded Radio episodes Ocean shares since the Christmas 2021 one, which included a conversation with Dutch Wim “Iceman” Hof.

They also came out one day after the 10th anniversary of Ocean’s landmark debut album, Channel Orange on July 10, 2012.

Ocean didn’t do much of a public statement about it, yet he presented some special Channel Orange posters on his website as well as more new merch.

The artist’s last album is Blonde (2016), and all of his recent music has typically been included on episodes of Blonded Radio. For instance, in 2020, he released the double-single "Dear April" and "Cayendo," following 2019 one-offs "DHL" and "In My Room."

Ocean is planning to return to the stage in April 2023 headlining the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

Listen to BR’s new episodes here.