Snoop Dogg Ridicules Biden: Endorses 'Sleepy Joe OG' Weed Strain

Rapper and cannabis connoisseur Snoop Dog mocked President Joe Biden via an Instagram feed on Sunday, endorsing “Sleepy Joe OF” marijuana bag. The cannabis case has everything – Russian, Ukrainian and Chinese flags and it reads “you won’t even remember what country you are in!”

Out of some 74.6 million Snoop Dog Instagram followers, more than half a million appreciated the joke, and the catchphrase for the fake marijuana brand – “Where am I?”

Among celebrities who couldn’t resist commenting on the post, was rapper Nate Dogg, who wrote “Do I hit it and get my vote back?”

This is far from the first time the rapper has teased Biden via social media platforms. Previously, Snoop Dogg has reposted viral videos of the President being confused and the one in which he tripped on stairs.

What’s more, the rapper also mocked former President, Donald Trump, and even managed to provoke him to respond.

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, is a co-founder of Casa Verde Capital, a venture capitalist group that funds marijuana-related startups. This spring, the rapper, together with his son Cordell Broadus, partnered with the mafia-themed metaverse project MOBLAND to farm digital weed.

“I smoke cannabis, advocate for it on a personal level, but I'm also an investor and entrepreneur,” Snoop Dogg once said, commenting on the study results erasing popular stereotypes around cannabis consumers.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: Snoop Dogg - PeterPike by Pixabay; Biden -Gage Skidmore by Commons