If you had one word to describe the marijuana industry, what would it be?

Perhaps, complex?

The complexity of cannabis space stems from the plant’s status as a Schedule 1 drug, but also from the decades-long unethical war on drugs. Many people actually joined the industry because of this. Being inspired to help make things right, to fight for change, to help those most affected by these laws.

One such person is Charlotte Hanna, the co-founder and CEO of Rebelle, a marijuana brand that she describes as “cannabis with a purpose.”

Rebelle was started as a company aiming to help those directly impacted by the criminalization of cannabis by enabling them to take the part in this now-legal and very fruitful industry. Hanna, a serial entrepreneur, launched Rebelle’s parent company, Community Growth Partners in 2018, setting up in the way the first woman-and-minority-owned vertically integrated cannabis company in Massachusetts. Hanna co-founded these two businesses with the help of Geraldine Hessler and Penelope Nam-Stephen.

From Wall Street To ‘Weed Street’

Before joining the weed industry, Hanna had a 30-year career in real estate, finance, and philanthropy. She was the VP at Goldman Sachs GS and the principal at Charlotte Hanna Design. She assisted in launching several sustainable urban farming initiatives and some original economic development programs around the U.S. as a grantee of The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Three years ago, she was proclaimed one of the Seven Women in Cannabis to Watch by Entrepreneur Magazine. She graduated from American University – Kogod School of Businesses with a Bachelor’s degree in International Businesses and earned her Master of Public Administration from New York University. Hanna was an Annie Casey Foundation Research Fellow.

So, how did she join the cannabis space?

It turns out, that marijuana was part of Hanna’s life for many years while being a hippie (as she proclaims) and touring with music groups like the Grateful Dead. She was always moving around groups where cannabis was appreciated and commonly consumed.

“The funny thing for me is that cannabis has been in my life and in every social circle that I’ve been a part of—and I worked on Wall Street,” Hanna told Social Life Magazine.

“I always thought that you could create a business, a brand, and a lifestyle that did good, but also had a sort of elevated aesthetic to it. I think that people who care about style and aesthetics also care about good causes and social purpose—those two things aren’t mutually exclusive. Our mission is to offer a lifestyle and the cannabis plant in all forms to people that want it. In doing that business, we also want to help bring people up who have been marginalized by the criminalization of the plant,” Hanna said.

Community Growth Partners collaborated with Roca, a nonprofit that aims to disrupt incarceration poverty, and racism. The organization helps talented individuals who may have had troubles with the law by helping them both find a job (through Rebelle and Community Growth Partners) and build wealth.

“The goal is for every single person in my company to have access to equity in the company at all levels—even part-time employees,” Hanna told Social Life Magazine. “You can earn equity quarterly, based on the number of hours that you worked. It’s about creating capital for yourself.”

Hanna is trying to leave by the wise words from Jeanne Sullivan, CIO at Arcview Venture – “being strong like a hammer but having a soft velvet touch,” as that seems to be the best way to navigate this complex industry in order to achieve your goals, while not jeopardizing your relationship with members of the community.

