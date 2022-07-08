California Works To Standardize Cannabis Testing

The California Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) has proposed standards for statewide lab testing methods and is accepting public comments through August 2, 2022. Also, a public hearing is scheduled for August 1 for those who want to testify in person.

“One of the challenges we face in regulating an industry that is not federally recognized is the lack of standardized, and validated methods for testing,” DCC director Nicole Elliott said in a press release. “Individual, licensed laboratories use different methods which may produce inconsistent results and inaccurate data on cannabis cannabinoid content. DCC is working to change that so there is greater integrity in the market, accurate information for consumers, and confidence among stakeholders.”

The new regulation came shortly after cannabis companies seeking to ensure THC levels that may be higher than what is actually contained in their cannabis products raised concerns about inflation of cannabis potency and lab purchases.

“These standards build upon existing standards for testing laboratories by requiring them to utilize only cannabinoid testing methods designated by DCC,” Elliott added. “The ultimate goal is protecting public health and safety by providing consumers accurate and consistent information on the cannabis they purchase.”

In addition, Senate Bill 544 requires DCC to establish standardized cannabinoid test methods by January 1, 2023. "A cannabis testing laboratory is a license type established through the Medicinal and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act," reads a press release.

The idea of these regulations is that DCC staff help educates licensees and more effectively regulate the state’s licensed testing laboratories.

"All cannabis goods are required to be tested by a licensed cannabis testing laboratory prior to sale to ensure they are free of harmful contaminants like molds, pesticides, and residual solvents and are labeled with the accurate amount of cannabinoid content," continues the announcement on the official website of the state of CA.

However, California regulators appear to be aware of instances where cannabis companies look to labs to find ones where the testing methodology tends to produce results showing THC.

Moreover, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a wide-ranging bill, AB 195, that seeks to eliminate a cannabis cultivation tax and that is most important, to restructure the adult-use marijuana program in the state.

“Building a better future for all, we’ll continue to model what progressive and responsible governance can look like, the California way,” Newsom said.

Photo: Courtesy Of Testalize.me On Unsplash