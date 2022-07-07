Origin Therapeutics Attaches Clairvoyant To Its Portfolio, Fueling Fast Market Strategy For Psilocybin Therapy

Psychedelics investment issuer Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has added Canadian biotech psychedelics developer Clairvoyant Therapeutics to its portfolio.

The company’s clinical strategy is designed to enable psilocybin therapy in the European Union, UK and Canada for patients with Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) starting in 2026.

Clairvoyant is currently advancing a Health Canada-approved Phase 2 clinical trial of psilocybin for AUD treatment. The randomized, controlled, clinical trial is set to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a 25mg synthetic psilocybin capsule versus placebo, combined with Motivational Enhancement Therapy (MET).

A total of 15 clinical trial sites are to participate in Clairvoyant’s Phase 2 trial. The first one, in Canada, began in June. Regulatory submissions have also been made in Europe for the company to initiate clinical trial sites.

Origin’s CEO, Alexander Somjen said that psychedelic medicine delivered in conjunction with therapy has been scientifically demonstrated to have potentially profound positive effects on people with substance use disorders.

On the present acquisition, Somjen stated: “Clairvoyant has a unique speed-to-market strategy for psilocybin therapy and an experienced drug development team. We believe that Clairvoyant makes an excellent addition to our portfolio.”

World Health Organization numbers on AUD: Currently, 283 million people aged 15+ suffer from AUD, which constitutes 5.1% of the total global adult population. Alcohol dependence, the most severe form of AUD, affects 2.6% or 144 million of the world’s adults.

“We are in the midst of a substance abuse crisis, and psychedelic therapies have the potential to provide patients with a new therapeutic intervention rather than having those patients be limited to options that often do not work or that may have unpleasant side effects," Clairvoyant CEO Damian Kettlewell said. "We are pleased to be working with the Origin Therapeutics team to drive our vision forward.”