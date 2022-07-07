Surfside's Cannabis Advertising Platform Available In Canada

Surfside Solutions Inc.’s Surfside Platform is now available to Canadian dispensaries and brands. By combining the power of a customer data platform and a demand side platform, Surfside provides an all-in-one solution for cannabis businesses looking to activate customer data by advertising to new and existing customers across websites and mobile apps.

"Surfside has been a great advertising partner for our business," stated Will Alexander, head of marketing at Burb, a British Columbia-based dispensary chain and cannabis brand. "By giving us the ability to advertise to local cannabis consumers with digital ads and track the results for both e-commerce and in-store sales, Surfside helps make sure that every ad dollar we spend is helping us grow."

With the Surfside Platform, cannabis businesses can:

Advertise to cannabis consumers across more than one million websites and mobile apps.

Reach custom and lookalike audiences based on more than 25,000 behavioral attributes.

Track in-store and e-commerce results from ad campaigns in a powerful performance dashboard.

"We have been building our presence and capabilities in Canada through a series of partnerships and campaigns over the last twelve months and we can't wait to start helping more Canadian clients grow as we invest more heavily into this important market," stated Travis Scadron, VP of business development at Surfside.

Related News

Snoop Dogg's Casa Verde Capital Invests $4M In Cannabis Marketing Technology Platform Surfside