Snoop Dogg's Casa Verde Capital Invests $4M In Cannabis Marketing Technology Platform Surfside

byJavier Hasse
August 12, 2021 1:45 pm
Snoop Dogg's Casa Verde Capital Invests $4M In Cannabis Marketing Technology Platform Surfside

Surfside, a marketing platform for the cannabis industry, recently closed a $4 million seed funding round led by Snoop Dogg’s cannabis-focused venture fund Casa Verde Capital.

With this new round of funding, Surfside will look to double its staff in the next 4 months and continue its expansion across the U.S. and Canada. The company has grown its team from 8 employees to 25 in the past 12-months.

Karan Wadhera, managing partner of Casa Verde, will join Surfside’s board of directors.

“This new capital will help us roll out additional automation services and capabilities to help service all dispensary owners, brands and ancillary businesses looking for direct to consumer and B2B marketing and data solutions," Jon Lowen, co-founder of Surfside, told Benzinga.

"We are focused on developing leading-edge technology that not only is unique to cannabis but all industries, as Cannabis companies deserve to have access to technology that provides performance in conjunction with compliance.”

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

 

Cannabis News Financing Markets

