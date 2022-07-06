CBD Of Denver To Distribute Dosist Health's Line Of High Concentration CBD+ Formulas Vape Devices To Europe

Mellow a multi-brand cannabis e-commerce and marketing company owned by CBD of Denver, Inc. CBDD, signed a master distribution agreement with cDistro, the operating entity of Marijuana Company of America, Inc. MCOA
cDistro and Mellow will be distributing dosist health's complete collection of high concentration CBD+ formulas & products, specifically engineered to target the need-states of sleep, calm, and relief. The dosist health collection features three performance categories including dose drop CBD+ tinctures, a full suite of CBD+ fast-acting topical solutions, and their new rapid onset gummies that are vegan, non-GMO, and made with natural flavors.
The master distribution agreement includes the launch and distribution of dosist health's line of high concentration CBD+ formulas & products to the UK & Europe. dosist is a globally recognized, modern wellness company empowering people to naturally manage their health & happiness through dose-controlled cannabinoid therapy. dosist is best known for its targeted formulas, proprietary dose-controlled devices, rigorous testing and use of medical grade and recyclable materials.
cDistro distributes CBD brands, along with smoke and vape shop-related products to wholesalers, c-stores, specialty retailers, and consumers in North America.
Mellow group operates as a multi-brand e-commerce marketplace, a full-service digital & performance marketing agency, as well as a market expansion service into the Asian markets and was recently acquired by CBD of Denver.
"The UK & EU vape/e-cigarette markets are growing extremely quickly and according to Statista are forecast to be valued at $4.2bn and $11bn respectively by 2025. These buying trends are moving extremely quickly and as more and more brands are back-filling the space being left by the nicotine and cigarette products, consumers are responding with purchasing habits that haven't been seen in a long time," stated Paul Gurney, CEO of CBD of Denver.
Photo by Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash
