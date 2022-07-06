Xebra Launches Vicious Citrus THC/CBN Lemonade

Xebra Brands Ltd. XBRAF XBRA 9YC successfully completed the first commercial production run of its Vicious Citrus cannabis infused lemonade. Availability is anticipated this summer in multiple provinces across Canada, including in Ontario, which has made an initial purchase order of 10,500 units for late July delivery.

Xebra has engaged a national cannabis sales & marketing agency to introduce and support the growth of Vicious Citrus Lemonade to Canadian cannabis retailers.

"This maiden production run represents a significant milestone for our beverage business", stated Jay Garnett, CEO of Xebra. "We expect Vicious Citrus to connect with engaged consumers and quickly become a leader in the Canadian cannabis-infused beverage space."

Vicious Citrus is a non-carbonated THC infused lemonade beverage, with a tangy citrus flavor and a 5:1 THC / CBN ratio. With the maximum amount of psychoactive cannabinoids allowed in any Canadian listed beverage, Vicious Citrus combines 10mg of THC with 2mg of CBN (Cannabinol). Vicious Citrus is one of only a few beverages in Canada containing CBN, a unique cannabinoid that is booming in interest across North America.

Xebra expects to launch additional Vicious Citrus cannabis infused beverages into the Canadian market later this year and into 2023. In addition, Xebra is evaluating opportunities to introduce Vicious Citrus and other Cannabis infused beverage brands into other countries.

Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/Xebra Brands Ltd

