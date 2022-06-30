Intranasal Psychedelics Platform Is Here, Check Out Mindset's New Development

In the process of creating optimized next-generation psychedelic medicines for neurological and psychiatric disorders, drug discovery and development company Mindset Pharma Inc. MSSTF has developed a novel, patent-pending, intranasal program formulation technology expected to deliver improved central nervous system (CNS) penetration of psychedelic medicines.

Mindset is developing several novel families of next-generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process for psilocybin synthesizing, in addition to its own proprietary compounds. The company filed a patent application for its new development last month, with a priority date of May 26, 2021.

The novel intranasal formulation technology alters the pharmacokinetic profile of the active pharmaceutical ingredient. The evidence shows an improved CNS penetration compared to standard formulations of 5-MeO-DMT.

Moreover, the unique formulation technology has the potential of reducing dose level and peripheral side-effects, as well as speeding uptake and out-take from the brain, all of which would enable a more efficient, safer, and more cost-effective treatment.

The company’s CEO, James Lanthier, further detailed: “The intranasal formulation technology further enhances Mindset’s portfolio of complementary scientific assets. Now, the Company has a leading portfolio of next generation NCEs (new chemical entities), patent pending processes to synthesize first generation compounds efficiently and cost-effectively, and a novel intranasal delivery system to improve the overall pharmacokinetic properties of first- and second-generation psychedelic drug candidates.”

Mindset expects to broaden validation data as it anticipates the technological advancement will be interchangeable with other known and novel psychedelic and CNS therapeutics, besides the first-generation 5-MeO-DMT.

Photo Courtesy of Kai Dahms on Unsplash.