Psychedelics Company Nabs Health Canada Construction Permit, Find Out How They Got It

by Lara Goldstein, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 29, 2022 12:41 PM | 1 min read

Canadian life sciences company Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. NIRV, focused on research & development of non-addictive pain management and relapse prevention products for pain and addictions, has been granted approval to build its R&D facility in Vancouver by Canada’s governmental department of Health.

The Office For Controlled Substances & Authorizations Division reviewed the company’s proposed floor plan and design and concluded that the GMP level 9 secure facility satisfies all requirements. 

Facility planning specialists Stratus Designs Ltd. will be in charge of designing and implementing the control systems required to meet the stringent security requirements of Health Canada, optimizing efficiency and meeting GACP and GMP standards at once.

Once the construction is complete, an inspection will be done to confirm the completed building complies with the directive in order to be an approved Licensed Dealer.

This License will allow Nirvana to import, export, analyze, research, develop and sell controlled substances to qualified investigators and to other Licensed Dealers.

The present approval needs to be read within the framework of the recently-opened new legal path for psychedelics-assisted treatments. At the beginning of 2022, the Canadian government enabled patients in need for therapies concerning restricted drugs to appeal for access

Since then, several authorizations have been conceded, including recent permissions for acquiring otherwise illegal psychedelic substances on a case-by-case and the set up and launch of new facilities providing psychedelic-assisted treatments.

