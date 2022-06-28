HBO's Station 11 & Empire Falls Producer Launch Psychedelic Series And Las Vegas Exhibit

Golden Globe winner Scott Steindorff is currently developing two projects: a premium TV show about psychedelics at Stone Village and a new attraction titled “Psychedelic City.”

"In Search of Awe" takes place at a well-established medical hospital, where doctors have started replacing traditional pharmacological medicines with psychedelics and spiritual approaches to treat conditions such as PTSD, depression, anxiety, substance abuse and addictions.

In administering these psychedelics jointly with a spiritual approach, the doctors ultimately begin treating their patients instead of their diseases, successfully changing their perception and granting them more permanent and holistic healing.

The series will follow the lives of three doctors and their patients, the healing powers of psychedelics, spiritual practices and assisted therapy, the struggle with hospital administration, and a South American root-searching trip with a very special encounter.

In a sort of "House" meets "ER", the series explores possibilities for patients who are looking for alternative medication when traditional pharma has failed them.

The second production, developed by Steindorff and his company Higher Frequency, will be soon pitched to Las Vegas casinos and New York City venues. Though the experience will not include psychedelic drugs, it will include related “tripping” effects.

With contributions of great artists including Moment Factory, the high-tech exhibit will offer curated experiences destined to change spectators’ minds, proposing experiences and learning about hallucinations, out-of-body experiences, real magic, consciousness, brain technology, and more.

Steindorff himself has been studying psychedelics for quite some time. He first became interested in the subject when he was introduced to microdosing Ayahuasca and Psilocybin as treatments for his ADHD and Autism. Steindorff found the benefits “astonishing” and “utterly life-changing.”

Familiar with and deeply opposed to prescription medications and the country's devastating opioid crisis, Steindorff knew this was the time to present psychedelic alternatives onto the world’s stage.

After consulting with many psychedelics and health professionals, his goal is to spread research-based awareness about the positive effects psychedelics can have on ADHD, PTSD, bipolar disorder, chronic pain, OCD, anxiety, depression and other emotional conditions.

One of the people Steindorff turned to for psychedelic insight is Professor Charles Nemeroff, who chairs the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin, and is co-director of the Center for Psychedelic Research and Therapy.

“The burgeoning field of psychedelic medicine holds great promise for the treatment of mood and anxiety disorders and post-traumatic stress disorder in patients who have not responded to other FDA-approved medications and evidence-based psychotherapies," said Nemeroff. "One such strategy is the use of so-called microdosing of psychedelics and upcoming randomized clinical trials should provide us with much-needed evidence of the efficacy of such treatments as well as potential side effects.”