These Companies Just Donated A Ton Of Cannabis (Literally) To Help Veterans, Minorities, LGBTQ+ Community & HIV, Cancer Patients

PRO Farms, Almora and Deibel Bioscience, three California-based cannabis-related companies, have teamed up to donate over $5 million worth of cannabis products to support Health Equity and Sweetleaf Collective, a nonprofit assisting low-income patients in gaining access to medical cannabis. Affected groups include veterans, minorities and the LGBTQ+ community, as well as HIV and cancer patients.

PRO Farms and Almora are set to donate over a ton (2,000 pounds) of state-tested and approved high-quality, California sun-grown cannabis. In addition, Deibel Bioscience of California has donated its testing services to the cause.

According to Sweetleaf Collective founder “Sweetleaf” Joe, this is the largest cannabis donation for compassionate use in California history.

“With the growth of the retail cannabis industry and rising costs of regular goods such as groceries and gas, access to cannabis for low-income patients is harder than ever. We need corporate donations in addition to individual donations if we’re going to meet growing demand,” said 'Sweetleaf' Joe. “The donation will serve thousands of patients in California, including more than one thousand patients currently on the waiting list. If you’d like to help, Sweetleaf is accepting financial donations to help organize patients through PayPal as well as cryptocurrency.”

Wil Crummer, CEO of PRO Farms, added, “We’re in business to grow great crops and do great things. We’ve become a renowned, family-owned, California sun-grown cannabis farming company because of this and now we’re in partnership with Almora and SunSmoke which are fantastic, affordable and compassionate brands with a variety of excellent products. Meaningful, philanthropic donations are a foundational aspect of our overall company ethos and in collaboration with Sweetleaf Collective, we’re immensely proud to be donating so much high-quality cannabis to so many patients in such need... It just feels so right.”

Access to high-quality, cannabis is necessary for medical patients, which is why Deibel Bioscience of California is donating tens of thousands of dollars in testing services to ensure high product quality and standards are met. “Deibel Bioscience of California is a family-owned company committed to providing accurate, independent, and compliant testing; so we felt it was important to support and partner with this cause to ensure that patients receive the safest products possible,” said CT Deibel, CEO for Deibel Bioscience of California.

“The team at Almora couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this donation that is so desperately needed in our communities throughout California. We believe in radiating love through our products and our people, and we hope that love will find its way to the patients these products will serve,” concluded Kristen Everhart, Almora Brand Director.

Photo by Ndispensable on Unsplash