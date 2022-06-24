Senate Committee Advances Measure Allowing People With Prior Cannabis Use To Work For CIA, NSA And Other Intelligence Agencies

The Senate Intelligence Committee advanced Sen. Ron Wyden’s (D-OR) measure that bans the federal government from rejecting people’s security clearances required for employment at intelligence agencies because of their prior cannabis use. The measure is now attached to the 2023 Intelligence Authorization Act, which has to pass both chambers in order to reach the President’s desk.

“I applaud the committee for including my provisions, in particular an amendment ensuring that past cannabis use will not disqualify intelligence community applicants from serving their country,” Wyden, stated in a press release Thursday. “It’s a common-sense change to ensure the IC can recruit the most capable people possible.”

Why Is Important

If the measure becomes law it would mark huge progress in federal marijuana workplace policies, applying to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and National Security Agency (NSA).

Furthermore, it would notably broaden the number of potential candidates for important roles, considering that the majority of Americans have tried marijuana at least once.

While the provisions of the new marijuana amendment are not open to the public yet, they were partly presented in Sen. Wyden’s official press release.

As stated, the provisions include, “Prohibiting denial of a security clearance to IC personnel based solely on past use of cannabis.”

The press release further reveals that Sen. Wyden “will continue to fight to ensure that ongoing cannabis use is not the basis for denying or losing a clearance.”

Progress

In July 2021, the FBI updated its hiring policies to consider candidates who had not consumed marijuana for over one full year prior to their application date. Previously the agency demanded that candidates not consume cannabis for at least the prior three years.

Photo: Courtesy of Salah Ait Mokhtar via Shutterstock