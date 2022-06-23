American Council Of Cannabis Medicine Forms Next Frontier Task Force

The American Council of Cannabis Medicine (ACCM) formed the Next Frontier Task Force. The task force is created to bring together stakeholders from medical cannabis, insurance and third party payers to facilitate expanded participation. ACCM has been quietly building the professional standards, platforms and connectors to facilitate interactions that mirror today's professional pharma industry.

"ACCM is at the forefront of advocating for changing medical-cannabis from a schedule I substance to a schedule III substance, allowing for professional research, recognized studies, appropriate oversight and normalization of medical cannabis, similar to any recognized medical therapy." stated, Mark Block, co-chair of ACCM's legislative committee. "ACCM as a forward thinking group, has aligned the appropriate partners and thought leaders to facilitate the nuts and bolts making the relationships between third parties and the industry possible. These professionals working together will lead to common sense solutions."

The New Frontier Task Force will focus on the steps necessary to expand patient access through third party payment for medical cannabis, both today, where legal and when fully legal.

ACCM represents America's medical-cannabis industry, which supports millions of U.S. jobs and is backed by a growing grassroots movement, supporting millions of beneficiaries. Members produce, process, and distribute medical cannabis through state-licensed programs, as well as, supporting companies, healthcare industry, physicians, researchers, health/wellness providers, insurance companies, systems, and patient advocacy groups. They participate in ACCM's 15 standing area-centric committees. ACCM was started in 2016 as a Capitol Hill working group and has developed into a mission driven 501c4.

