American Council Of Cannabis Medicine Launches PA Advocacy Initiative: Yes We Cann!

The American Council of Cannabis Medicine launched Yes We Cann! Advocacy initiative, and state-centric Elevated States program in Pennsylvania.

"ACCM is thrilled to bring the full Yes We Cann! and Elevated States programs to Pennsylvania. We have incredible members in the commonwealth, they have a great medical-cannabis program," said Scott Rancie, vice president of members services for ACCM. "Initial outreach began, connecting with 60,000+ current medical-cannabis patients, several physicians, and dispensary managers. Like other states, people are very excited to participate in the program."

Elevated States works with Yes We Cann! focusing on expanding physician participation and patient access through extensive outreach and education. ACCM works closely with members in each state to help educate new patients and support existing patients.

In February, Compassionate Certification Centers of Butler was selected as a distinguished physician partner, ACCM's highest physician group designation. To date, only eight other physician groups have received designation across the nation, thus providing a major element for the launch in Pennsylvania.

Yes We Cann! began full advocacy work in fourth quarter 2021. Today, the program has had between 1.5-2 million conversations, working with over 500,000 people.

The Yes We Cann! movement is building the nation's largest pool of advocates to support upcoming federal legislation and state initiatives, like delivery in Pennsylvania, veteran assistance in Florida and patient/physician access in Utah.