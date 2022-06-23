EXCLUSIVE: Multi-State Cannabis Operator Greenlight Opens 20th Dispensary In Kansas City

Greenlight, a vertically-integrated, multi-state operator with 33 cannabis dispensary licenses, more than 350 team members and over 150,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing, has opened the doors of its Greenlight Dispensary at Stateline and 135th in Kansas City, Missouri, marking the Company’s 20th dispensary nationally.

“For the past 18 months, we’ve been aggressively acquiring licenses and opening dispensaries in Missouri, Arkansas, West Virginia, South Dakota and Illinois. We have been focused on growth by winning in limited license markets and strategic acquisitions” CEO John Mueller told Benzinga. “With 20 dispensaries open and another 13 locations under construction or development, the award winning Greenlight footprint will touch a vast consumer market that is on the verge of converting to Adult Use markets.”

Strategic Move To Middle Of The Country

“After successfully divesting of two large cannabis operations out west, our decision to operate in the middle of the country was to strategically build a consumer focused brand and footprint to serve limited-licensed states,” continued Mueller. “The experience of being an early mover in cannabis out west has allowed us to move faster and more profitability than many of our peers in building Greenlight in new markets.”