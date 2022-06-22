Founders Of St. John Brewers Introduce Cool Out Delta-8-Infused Cannabis Seltzer

The founders of St. John Brewers, Kind Grade, have introduced a new product to the market: Cool Out Delta-8-infused sparkling seltzer. The brand is now expanding distribution in states where D8 is sold and at DrinkCoolOut.com.

Why It Matters

Beverage industry veterans, Chirag Vyas and Kevin Chipman, deliver a clean crisp premium hemp beverage that is light and refreshing with hints of natural citrus fruit flavors. Cool Out’s D8 seltzer is derived from non-GMO hemp grown on certified organic farms in the U/S. The bioavailability of Cool Out’s water-soluble nanotechnology allows the D8 to absorb quickly into the body providing a faster onset and state of relaxation than consuming other edible cannabinoid products.

The craft beer veterans are best known for their local craft brews and popular tap room concept in the U.S. Virgin Islands. That experience is now taken to Kind Grade.

“Staying true to what a seltzer originally started out as is key to market success and customer appeal: a carbonated, lightly flavored drink with no added sugar or sweeteners,” said Kevin Chipman, co-founder of Kind Grade, LLC. “We do not use sweeteners like Erythritol, Stevia, or Sucralose. We are a sugar free product. This gives our seltzer a true clean taste with no palate coating heaviness or aftertaste.”

"We took our time to create a product that provides an amazing customer experience and taste profiles that delight the senses, high product consistency, and deep dedication to consumer safety. We are really excited to be providing the Cool Out line to the Delta 8 marketplace," added Chirag Vyas.

Designed to be enjoyed socially or solo, Cool Out eases the mind and body while keeping the head clear tomorrow. An alcohol-free beverage alternative, Cool Out contains zero sugar, zero carbs, zero calories, is gluten free, and sourced from Non-GMO organic hemp.

Each 12 ounce can of the initial release of Cool Out contains 10 mg of Delta 8 in one of three flavors: Citrus, Tropical or Berry.