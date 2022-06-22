Simply Better Brands Expands Its Strategic Partnership With New Frontier Presents To Include Metaverse Shopping

Simply Better Brands Corp. PKANF SBBC expanded metaverse footprint in conjunction with strategic partner, New Frontier Presents. The alliance enables the company to rapidly develop digital brand and shopping experiences in the omni-channel environment of virtual reality, tablet, and mobile.

“As shopping behaviors evolve, we see the metaverse as a diverse experiential canvas enabling us to engage with our consumers wherever and however they choose to shop,” stated Kathy Casey, Simply Better Brands CEO. “After completing our initial entry of branded gamification of our PureKana Wellness brand this past February, our Metaverse Store is now active and shoppable in Somnium Spac and Cryptovoxels. Future explorations may include a broader wellness spa parcel placement of our broader portfolio, NFT tokens, NFT loyalty programming and digital currency. Leveraging emerging technologies is a core strategy to drive awareness, acquire customers and strengthen loyalty to our brands.”

New Frontier Presents has locations across the metaverse. PureKana’s flagship location is at the Odds City Pyramid in Somnium Space. Although the metaverse is in early stages of adoption, the choice to build a home for PureKana at Odds City was easy due to the teleporter and foot traffic at the pyramid in Somnium Space.

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

Related News

Simply Better Brands And Jones Soda Terminate Letter Of Intent Due To Unfavourable Market Conditions

Simply Better Brands 2021 Revenue Improves 3.04% To $15.6M, But Net Loss Also Grows

Simply Better Brands To Settle $589K Of Debt To Heavenly Rx In Stock