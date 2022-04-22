Simply Better Brands To Settle $589K Of Debt To Heavenly Rx In Stock

Simply Better Brands Corp. PKANF SBBC has entered into a debt settlement arrangement with Heavenly Rx LLC, pursuant to which the company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 140,351 common shares at a deemed price of $4.20 per share.

The total amount of indebtedness settled by this arrangements is $589,474.20, for principal and interest owed by the company to Heavenly Rx LLC pursuant to a promissory note dated March 3, 2021. The company decided to satisfy this outstanding indebtedness with shares in order to preserve its cash for operational purposes.

This arrangement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The company will issue these shares, which are subject to a four month hold period, once approval has been received from the exchange.

Photo by CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

Related News

Simply Better Brands To Merge With Jones Soda, Here's What You Need To Know

Simply Better Brands Preliminary Fiscal Q1 Sales Almost Quintupled To $12.1M YoY

Simply Better Brands Acquires The BRN Group And Its Seventh Sense Topical CBD Brand