Charlotte's Web Sponsors Women's Soccer Team Co-Founded By Natalie Portman And Has Struck A Deal In China

Angel City Football Club (ACFC), a team in the National Women's Soccer League co-founded by Academy Award-winning actress and activist Natalie Portman, announced that Charlotte's Web Inc. CWEB CWBHF will be the team's official CBD partner.

Through the Angel City Sponsorship Model, of which 10% of each ACFC sponsorship is reallocated back to the LA Community, the team and Charlotte's Web will focus on promoting health and wellness and supporting LA-based LGBTQ+ seniors at the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

This is Charlotte's Web's first partnership with a sports team. "We saw a company that was rooted in impact from their very beginning," said Julie Uhrman, president and co-founder of Angel City FC.

"Everyone we have encountered at Charlotte's Web is passionate about meeting people where they are and supporting their path to wellness. As a sports team, wellness is extremely important to our whole organization and we are excited about all that we can do together in this new partnership," Uhrman said.

Charlotte's Web CEO Jacques Tortoroli said the company was honored to partner with the women-owned and led sports organization.

"This is an exciting time to be working with and supporting professional sports teams and helping to open channels to serve the needs of professional athletes, mentally and physically."

Charlotte's Web will contribute with pain relief products and provide giveaways on match day, receive logo placement during Angel City home matches and will activate at the team's popular pregame Fan Fests.

More Charlotte's Web News: Exclusive Hemp Agreement With China

The Denver-based well company has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Energy Hemp Biotechnology Ltd., a company focused on the development and application of hemp products in Hong Kong.

Under the terms, Energy Hemp will have exclusive distribution rights for Charlotte's Web line of THC-free broad-spectrum CBD products within the Greater China territory with availability planned for Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macao.

Initially, the list of products will include gummies, capsules and oil tinctures. Charlotte's Web plans to open a flagship retail shop next year in Hong Kong, owned and operated by Energy Hemp. In the coming months, Energy Hemp plans to launch a direct-to-consumer e-commerce web store.

"We have been developing this opportunity with Energy Hemp for some time and are proud to announce this new partnership to launch into Greater China," Tortoroli said in a press release.

"This agreement is another significant example of Charlotte's Web's international expansion through an asset-light model with strategic local and regional partners. I look forward to a long-term relationship, including working together on efforts to support hemp policy reform in mainland China to enable market access there," said Tortoroli.

Eric SZE Li Ping, president of Energy Hemp Biotechnology Ltd. added that

"We are always seeking category brand leaders to introduce to the Chinese markets and are excited to bring Charlotte's Web CBD wellness to the Chinese populations. We have a strong track record of introducing and establishing markets in China for leading international brands. As the leading global CBD brand, Charlotte's Web is an excellent fit with its extract reputation and consumer trust."

Image By Ilona Szentivanyi.