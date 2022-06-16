Black Market Group Launches 'Higher Frequency Flowers' Founded By Hip Hop Legend Rakim: BET Weekend In California

The Black Market Group (BMG), a female-founded cannabis culture brand based in Northern California, announced the arrival of "Higher Frequency Flowers" in the California market.

Conceived and curated by legendary Hip-Hop lyricist Rakim, the cannabis brand will launch June 24 from 12 pm - 4 pm PDT in the social equity dispensary Josephine and Billie’s, a female-founded cannabis speakeasy. The address is 1535 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90062.

Rakim is getting into the California cannabis market in partnership with Black Market Group to connect conscious cultivators and curious consumers through a socially-informed and frequency-influenced cannabis brand.

“Higher Frequency Flower was developed to assist artists and deep thinkers as they explore and expand the universal connections that form the foundation of their creative process. We're curating each of our strains and introducing new techniques and technology that will lead the way to the next level of cannabis cultivation," Rakim said.

Josephine and Billie’s, founded by reality television executive turned cannabis industry CEO Whitney Beatty with entrepreneur and COO Ebony Andersen, will celebrate the launch of Rakim's “Higher Frequency Flower” and will be the first retail location in California to officially carry the brand.

The event will take place during BET Weekend with D-town native DJ House Shoes to set the tone; delicious tacos will be served for the community to enjoy. Guests can purchase individually numbered Higher Frequency Flowers’ limited edition, Justin Bua portrait bags exclusively signed by Rakim. Los Angeles-based street artist and creative director ABCNT will perform a live mural painting activation for a cultural sensory overload.

After BMG made major noise in the New York City market with their “420 Smoke in the City” launch party - the emerging brand house is proud to share their common goal with Higher Frequency Flower which is to produce phenomenal cannabis by empowering small farmers, people of color, and the communities most oppressed by decades of cannabis prohibition.

"Great cannabis, like great music, can now be found from coast to coast and with Rakim and Higher Frequency Flowers, BMG is bringing those two worlds together like never before," say organizers.

Photo courtesy of Josephine & Billie’s