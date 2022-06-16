Rubicon Organics Amends Terms Of Secured Debenture To Green Island Investments

Rubicon Organics Inc. ROMJF ROMJ has agreed to extend the maturity date of a previously announced $8 million principal amount secured debenture to Green Island Investments Ltd. by approximately 18 months, from June 29, 2023, to December 31, 2024. In addition, the interest rate of the debenture will increase from 6.5% to 7.5% on July 1, 2023, the company will not repay the debenture in full or in part on or before June 30, 2023, and all other terms of the debenture will remain in full force and effect.

In connection with the extension, the company paid to the financier a cash fee of $40,000 and issued 882,000 warrants to the financier. Each warrant entitles the financier to purchase one common share in the capital of the company at an exercise price of $1.34 per common share and expires on December 31, 2025. The terms of the original 907,000 warrants that were granted on June 29, 2021 remain unchanged.

About Rubicon Organics

Rubicon Organics Inc. is a global brand in premium organic cannabis products. The company is vertically integrated through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through a focus on differentiated product innovation and brand portfolio management, including its flagship Simply Bare Organic, its flower and hash brand 1964 Supply Co, its concentrate brand LAB THEORY, and its brand Homestead Cannabis Supply.

