A Good Kind Of 1%: Papa & Barkley Will Donate 1% Of Profit To LGBTQ Orgs. For Pride Month

by Javier Hasse, Benzinga Editor 
June 15, 2022 3:45 PM | 1 min read
A Good Kind Of 1%: Papa & Barkley Will Donate 1% Of Profit To LGBTQ Orgs. For Pride Month

Throughout the month of June, Papa & Barkley will be donating 1% of online sales on PapaAndBarkleyCBD.com and shop.papaandbarkley.com to Colors Youth.

Colors Youth is a non-profit organization that provides LGBTQ+ youth free mental health services & support they need in order to walk into their adulthood affirmed in their sexual orientation and/or gender identity.

Papa & Barkley Have also teamed up with LGBTQ Influencer Coup Grey + Grayson. 

Grey + Grayson have been fans of Papa & Barkley for a long time. From Grayson using Papa & Barkley 1:3 Relief Balm & Body Oil to help ease his pain during his recovery from his transition surgery, to incorporating P&B Kitchen hash infused gummy edibles into their date night routine. 

As a collaboration, Papa & Barkley and Grey + Grayson will be amplifying the message “give us our flowers why we’re still here” as a rallying cry during Pride month.

"This statement radiates as a cry to consciousness while also holding space as a beautiful offering from within and outside of our community. We've gone through a lot and will sadly continue to but in spite of that reality we take care of ourselves, and each other, and will always give/receive the flowers we know we deserve," says Grey.

"This Pride, our intention is to share and amplify voices in the LGBTQ+ community. We want the community to know that they are loved, appreciated, protected, supported, & nourished while we are all here," adds Guy Rocourt, Papa & Barkley CEO. 

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CannabisMarkets