A Good Kind Of 1%: Papa & Barkley Will Donate 1% Of Profit To LGBTQ Orgs. For Pride Month

Throughout the month of June, Papa & Barkley will be donating 1% of online sales on PapaAndBarkleyCBD.com and shop.papaandbarkley.com to Colors Youth.

Colors Youth is a non-profit organization that provides LGBTQ+ youth free mental health services & support they need in order to walk into their adulthood affirmed in their sexual orientation and/or gender identity.

Papa & Barkley Have also teamed up with LGBTQ Influencer Coup Grey + Grayson.

Grey + Grayson have been fans of Papa & Barkley for a long time. From Grayson using Papa & Barkley 1:3 Relief Balm & Body Oil to help ease his pain during his recovery from his transition surgery, to incorporating P&B Kitchen hash infused gummy edibles into their date night routine.

As a collaboration, Papa & Barkley and Grey + Grayson will be amplifying the message “give us our flowers why we’re still here” as a rallying cry during Pride month.

"This statement radiates as a cry to consciousness while also holding space as a beautiful offering from within and outside of our community. We've gone through a lot and will sadly continue to but in spite of that reality we take care of ourselves, and each other, and will always give/receive the flowers we know we deserve," says Grey.

"This Pride, our intention is to share and amplify voices in the LGBTQ+ community. We want the community to know that they are loved, appreciated, protected, supported, & nourished while we are all here," adds Guy Rocourt, Papa & Barkley CEO.