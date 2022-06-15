C3 Industries Partners With Red White & Bloom To License Platinum Vape Brand

C3 Industries entered into an exclusive partnership with Red White & Bloom RWBYF, to license their Platinum Vape brand in Missouri and Massachusetts.

Red White & Bloom boasts a wide portfolio of brands, including Platinum Vape, one of the leading vape cartridge brands in the United States. Platinum Vape utilizes a custom, pure terpene separation process, harvesting premium flower with a focus on quality and potency. Among Platinum Vape's core offerings include products like vape cartridges, disposable vape pens, infused chocolates and gummies, premium flower and pre-rolls.

C3 Industries will exclusively license the full line of Platinum Vape products in Missouri and Massachusetts, with items available for sale in High Profile cannabis shops and third-party retailers across the states. The initial offering will include the following flavors of cartridges: Grease Monkey; Sour Dub; Lime OG; Fire OG; Grape Ape; Paris OG; Maui Wowie; Super Lemon Haze; and Cush.

"C3 Industries is intentional when it comes to selecting our brand partners, and our commitment to Platinum Vape is no exception," stated Ankur Rungta, CEO and co-founder of C3 Industries. "Platinum Vape has proven itself as a powerhouse brand, out-performing all other cartridges in the state of Michigan and gaining popularity around the country. Our team is thrilled to introduce such a staple offering in multiple new markets this year. We are aiming to achieve a top 5 market share in each market, with additional flavors introduced over time as we ramp up our presence."

Photo: Courtesy of PRNewsfoto/C3 Industries

