ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

C3 Industries Partners With Red White & Bloom To License Platinum Vape Brand

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 15, 2022 8:04 AM | 1 min read

C3 Industries entered into an exclusive partnership with Red White & Bloom RWBYF, to license their Platinum Vape brand in Missouri and Massachusetts.

Red White & Bloom boasts a wide portfolio of brands, including Platinum Vape, one of the leading vape cartridge brands in the United States. Platinum Vape utilizes a custom, pure terpene separation process, harvesting premium flower with a focus on quality and potency. Among Platinum Vape's core offerings include products like vape cartridges, disposable vape pens, infused chocolates and gummies, premium flower and pre-rolls.

C3 Industries will exclusively license the full line of Platinum Vape products in Missouri and Massachusetts, with items available for sale in High Profile cannabis shops and third-party retailers across the states. The initial offering will include the following flavors of cartridges: Grease Monkey; Sour Dub; Lime OG; Fire OG; Grape Ape; Paris OG; Maui Wowie; Super Lemon Haze; and Cush.

"C3 Industries is intentional when it comes to selecting our brand partners, and our commitment to Platinum Vape is no exception," stated Ankur Rungta, CEO and co-founder of C3 Industries. "Platinum Vape has proven itself as a powerhouse brand, out-performing all other cartridges in the state of Michigan and gaining popularity around the country. Our team is thrilled to introduce such a staple offering in multiple new markets this year. We are aiming to achieve a top 5 market share in each market, with additional flavors introduced over time as we ramp up our presence."

Photo: Courtesy of PRNewsfoto/C3 Industries

Related News

EXCLUSIVE: C3 Industries Appoints Valay Shah As Chief Financial Officer

It's All About The Brands

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Motley Fool's Top Cannabis Investor, MainStem, C3 Industries, Mikra Cellular Announce Appointments

 

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Ankur RungtaC3 IndustriesCannabisNewsPenny StocksMarkets