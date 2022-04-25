It's All About The Brands

Picture credit: R&R Medicinals on Unsplash
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Picture credit: R&R Medicinals on Unsplash
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Ankur Rungta, Co-Founder and CEO of C3 Industries, was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on April 21, 2022.
C3 Industries is a vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Ann Arbor with operations in Michigan and Oregon and with plans to expand into Massachusetts and Missouri.
Watch the full video here:
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 20-21. Don't miss out.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.