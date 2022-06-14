Cannabis Legalization In Thailand: Pros And Concerns About Its Uses

Several days after Thailand legalized Marijuana, a farming community in Lampang, northern Thailand showed that after feeding its chickens with cannabis they developed immunity against diseases and were able to withstand inclement weather. Also, the cannabis diet helped them to improve the quality of meat and eggs.

Ms. Sirin Chaemthet, president of the Peth Lanna community enterprise, conducted the experiment in cooperation with Chiang Mai University's Faculty of Agriculture. She said that after finding their chickens were suffering from avian bronchitis and antibiotics were not effective, farmers decided to switch antibiotics to cannabis.

Ms. Sirin added that the enterprise has been selling meat and eggs from these cannabis-fed chickens and has received a good response from consumers who want healthy, organic food. Indeed, National Farmers Council president Prapat Panyachatrak warned that antibiotics in chickens' meat and eggs could harm consumers' health. Also, he added that feeding chickens cannabis also could help boost the commercial value of farm products.

What Are The Concerns About Cannabis Uses After Its Legalization

Three days after the use of the cannabis plant was legalized, the Thai Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) reported that more than 670,065 people have registered to grow cannabis or hemp, and 649,408 had been certified. Also, more than 33 million users have logged into the TFDA’s registration system.

However, Thailand’s Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health expressed concerns about the effects of cannabis on the health of young people remain.

To address these concerns, TFDA Secretary-General Dr. Paisarn Dunkum said that they have imposed a number of measures on the production of cannabis-related food, and drinks to ensure the safety of consumers. Besides meeting safety standards regarding bacteria, contaminants and toxic residues in the products.

He said that all products which contain cannabis must have a warning label advising pregnant and breastfeeding women as well as minors not to use the products.

He concluded by saying that cannabis advertising should not cause misunderstandings, otherwise it could be considered public fraud and producers could be subject to legal action.

Photo By REY MELVIN CARAAN On Unsplash