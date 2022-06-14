InMed Publishes Study On Potential Role Of Rare Cannabinoids For Skin Conditions

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM announced that a peer-reviewed scientific study entitled “Effects of Rare Phytocannabinoids on the Endocannabinoid System of Human Keratinocytes” has been published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

In the peer-reviewed study, researchers analyzed the effects of rare cannabinoids tetrahydrocannabivarin (“THCV”), cannabichromene (“CBC”), cannabigerol (“CBG”) and cannabigerolic acid (“CBGA”) on the major endocannabinoid system elements in skin cells.

Using a widely recognized in vitro model of human keratinocytes, researchers studied how these cannabinoids interacted with several receptors including cannabinoid receptors and other endocannabinoid system components.

In summary, each cannabinoid had distinct biological activity via the endocannabinoid system. In particular, THCV was shown to perform as a cannabinoid receptor 1 (“CB1”) antagonist and have a high affinity for the human transient receptor potential vanilloid 1 (“TRPV1”), which is involved in skin sensation, as did CBC albeit to a lesser extent. The results from the study support additional research of these rare cannabinoids for their potential effect on skin conditions.

“This peer-reviewed study provides important scientific research investigating the distinctly different physiological effects of rare cannabinoids,” stated Dr. Eric Hsu, senior VP, preclinical research and development. “As we continue to expand our portfolio of rare cannabinoids, including THCV and CBC, evidence-based research is imperative to improving our understanding of their biological activity. There is growing interest in the potential benefits of rare cannabinoids and this study represents InMed’s commitment to contributing to the body of research of rare cannabinoids.”

InMed’s subsidiary, BayMedica LLC, manufactures commercial-scale, high purity, bioidentical rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry. BayMedica launched B2B sales of THCV in June 2020, adding to its portfolio which also includes cannabidivarin (“CBDV”), cannabicitran (“CBT”) and CBC.

