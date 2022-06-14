EPA Reminds Employees It's Forbidden To Use Cannabis Or Invest In The Industry As Weed Is Still Federally Illegal

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reiterated its drug-free work policy to its employees in a recent, reported Marijuana Moment. The Agency noted that its workers are not permitted to consume cannabis or directly invest in marijuana businesses, regardless of legislative changes or shifts in social norms.

Via the email, “Employee Obligations Regarding a Drug-free Workplace,” the EPA’s acting assistant administrator in the Office of Mission Support highlighted its efforts to remind workers of the federal law in light of reviewed guidance from the Office of Personnel Management and Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

“Despite changes in state laws and social norms, the use of marijuana is illegal under Federal law, even when obtained through prescription or when used in a jurisdiction where such use is permitted,” read the email.

Both off-duty and on-duty cannabis consumption is forbidden and it could result in a “disciplinary action, a negative suitability determination, and may be determined ineligible for access to classified information or to hold a sensitive position, as applicable.”

The EPA stressed that workers with “designated security” roles or those directly investing in marijuana stocks could lose their access to sensitive materials or fired for being ineligible to maintain their positions.

On the other hand, indirect investments in marijuana businesses would not make workers ineligible.

Marijuana Moment tried to reach out to the EPA to confirm the authenticity of the email, but no representative was reachable at the time.

The EPA letter noted that the White House OPM recently issued a memo to a federal agency saying that past cannabis use shouldn’t be the reason for automatic disqualification of potential applicants for positions within the federal government.

Last week, a law forbidding private companies in Washington D.C. to fire employers who test positive for cannabis use was unanimously approved by the D.C. Council.

Meanwhile, The Biden administration recently clarified that people applying as White House interns will be required to fill out a standard form to disclose prior drug use including marijuana. According to a FAQ of the White House Internship Program, “prior drug use including marijuana, regardless of whether the marijuana use was permitted under state law,” could affect applicants' eligibility.

Photo: Courtesy of d_odin via Shutterstock