Fluence Launches RAPTR, A High-Output LED Replacement For Legacy Lighting Technology

Fluence, a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and food production, launched RAPTR, the company’s latest high-output lighting solution built to replace 1,000-watt, high-pressure sodium (HPS) fixtures and maximize energy efficiency.

Greenhouse and indoor growers are increasingly seeking more efficient, higher-output lighting solutions to reduce installation, operating and maintenance costs while increasing yield and plant quality. Recognizing the importance of maintaining consistency in harvest schedules while accommodating specific energy requirements, Fluence designed RAPTR to help enable cultivators to seamlessly retrofit their lighting solutions. In most cases, existing HPS electrical infrastructure such as cables or distribution panels can be reused for RAPTR—making it a true plug-and-play solution.

“Retrofitting a facility with LED technology opens the door to more light, creates opportunities for greater yields and ultimately increases revenue,” stated Jordon Musser, chief product officer of Fluence. “RAPTR is designed to lower operating expenses for cultivators, increase light levels or even achieve both without changing the existing facility layout.”

Fluence’s ongoing global research exploring the effects of LED lighting on cannabis and produce crops has consistently shown that higher light intensities boost production at a nearly one-to-one ratio. Multiple Fluence research studies and customer trials found that, for every 1% increase in photosynthetic photon flux density (PPFD), growers are achieving a corresponding 1% increase in yield. For commercial produce growers, increasing light output is certainly desirable but cannot come at the expense of energy efficiency. RAPTR achieves higher light levels than its HPS equivalent—boosting yields for cannabis and produce growers—while helping to optimize a facility’s energy usage.

“We are in the business of meeting a grower’s goals, whether through a 100% LED lighting strategy or a hybrid approach,” stated David Cohen, CEO of Fluence. “Adding RAPTR to our suite of lighting solutions gives growers yet another option to optimize their facilities based on what retailers and consumers want. We look forward to collaborating with our global cultivators to design best-in-class lighting strategies tailored to their environments using RAPTR.”

Purposely designed to mitigate surface dirt and dust collection, RAPTR fixtures are IP67-rated and feature powder-coated surfaces for easy cleaning and chemical resistance. RAPTR will be featured inside Fluence’s booth (No. 05.524) at GreenTech Amsterdam from June 14 to June 16.

Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire

