Fluence Launches SPYDR 2h, Helps Cannabis Cultivators To Produce Higher Crop Yields

Fluence by OSRAM has launched its high-intensity fixture SPYDR 2h.

The latest addition to Fluence’s SPYDR series, the high-output solution produces a photosynthetic photon flux (PPF) of 2,100 μmol/s, a 24% increase over previous fixtures.

Fluence designed the cutting-edge SPYDR 2h solution for indoor, multi-tier commercial cannabis cultivators aiming to optimize their growing environments, achieve greater crop yields and grow higher quality crops.

The fixture offers high-intensity lighting, precise uniformity, increased efficiencies and features Fluence’s PhysioSpec BROAD R4 indoor white spectrum with efficacy of 2.6 μmol/J at 277V AC.

In typical multi-tier rack systems, photosynthetic photon flux density (PPFD) levels of up to 1,500 μmol/m2/s can be achieved. The multi-tier luminaires are also easy to mount for a quick and flexible installation.

“High-intensity lighting is top-of-mind for commercial cannabis operations seeking to increase crop yields,” Jordon Musser, chief product officer for Fluence, said. “We’re proud to provide growers the next generation in our SPYDR series—a higher-performing lighting solution—to boost their cultivation goals as they revolutionize operations through advanced cultivation strategies.”

“As more states and countries introduce cannabis legislation—and the industry’s existing leaders evolve their cultivation environments—Fluence’s high-intensity LED technology offers cannabis customers uniformity and greater control within their facilities,” David Cohen, CEO of Fluence, said. “We support cultivators every step of the way in implementing new solutions like SPYDR 2h to help them grow smarter, resulting in higher yields and better-quality cannabis crops.”

Fluence is a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and food production.

Photo: Courtesy of Justin Lane on Unsplash