IGC Receives U.S. Patent For Method And Composition For Treating Seizure Disorders, Utilizing CBD

United States Patent and Trademark Office issued a patent (#11,351,152) to the India Globalization Capital, Inc. IGC titled “Method and Composition for Treating Seizure Disorders.”

The patent is assigned to IGC and relates to compositions and methods for treating multiple types of seizure disorders and epilepsy in humans and animals, using a combination of the cannabinoid CBD with other compounds. Subject to further research and study, the combination is intended to reduce side effects caused by hydantoin anticonvulsant drugs such as phenobarbital, by reducing the dosing of anticonvulsant drugs in humans, dogs, and cats.

About 50 million people worldwide are affected by epilepsy (WHO, 2022). Of the approximately 76 million dogs in the U.S. (American Veterinary Medical Association, 2018), about 5%, or about 3.8 million dogs, can suffer from seizures (Today’s Veterinary Practice, 2014). The company’s current plans are to pursue a veterinarian pathway through observational studies and clinical trials aimed towards developing a potential treatment for seizure disorders in dogs and cats.

About IGC

India Globalization Capital, Inc., headquartered in Maryland, engages in the development of cannabinoid-based therapies for healthcare applications. IGC recently completed the first Phase 1 safety and tolerability clinical trial for patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease using a THC-based investigational new drug candidate. The company also operates an infrastructure business based in India.

Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash

Related News

India Globalization Capital Posts Net Loss Of $2.38M For The Third Quarter

IGC THC-Drug For Alzheimer's Symptoms Proved Safe & Effective, Pending FDA Approval For More Trials

IGC Trials Research Effective THC Drug Dosing For Alzheimer's Patients