India Globalization Capital Posts Net Loss Of $2.38M For The Third Quarter

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (AMEX:IGC) announced its financial results for the three months ending December 31, 2021 – quarter three of the company’s 2022 fiscal year.

Q3 Financial Highlights

The company’s financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 relative to the same period a year ago :

: The Life Sciences segment , which includes the sale of hemp-based products such as lotion, gummies, and hand sanitizers was the largest revenue driver with $134,000 in revenue for the quarter, compared to $56,000 the year prior.

, which includes the sale of hemp-based products such as lotion, gummies, and hand sanitizers The Infrastructure segment , which includes a construction contract, was $8,000 in the quarter, relative to $52,000 the year prior.

, which includes a construction contract, The following expense results refer to the quarters ending December 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020: research and development (R&D) expenses related to the Phase 1 clinical trial described above and product research in our Life Sciences segment was approximately $377,000 compared to $154,000 the year prior . We expect R&D expenses to increase with subsequent IGC-AD1 clinical trials, subject to FDA approval.

related to the Phase 1 clinical trial described above and product research in our Life Sciences segment . We expect R&D expenses to increase with subsequent IGC-AD1 clinical trials, subject to FDA approval. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $2.07 million in the quarter, a decrease of $116,000 relative to $2.19 million the year prior. The SG&A decrease includes a one-time inventory-related adjustments of $245,000.

Net loss was approximately $2.38 million or ($0.05) per share, compared to approximately $2.32 million or ($0.06) per share in the same quarter the prior year.

Q3 Operational Highlights