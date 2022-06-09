dosist Launches Battery For Use With Dosist Pods, And The Plus W/ LRTE Collection

dosist launched all-new "dosist battery" for use with dosist pods, and the "Plus w/ LRTE Collection" creating new cannabis delivery system designed for an improved dose-controlled experience.

dosist's all-new battery technology is powered by a UL 1642 lithium-ion battery and features 24k gold connector pins for connectivity, stability and performance. The battery has also been upgraded with a microprocessor for consistency and control, 3-second and 6-second dose options, a heat ramp for optimal temperature, and an easy-snap rechargeable system for convenience.

dosist combined: Bliss, Arouse, and Relax with the high-potency distillate (88% THC), and single strain live resin terpene extract (LRTE) for the new dosist Plus w/ LRTE Collection. The formulas and battery are available in dispensaries across California, including Actor Woody Harrelson's new "The Woods" dispensary in Hollywood.

"Our design and engineering team has long-been focused on innovating our portfolio to meet the needs of our customers and fans. The all-new dosist battery and Plus w/ LRTE Collection are essential in reaching that goal. Now, customers can shop our full-flavored targeted effect formulas in either the dosist pod and battery system, or our disposable dose pen system that is second to none," stated dosist founder and executive chairman Jason DeLand. "We're also excited to share that we've launched the battery and the Plus w/ LRTE Collection in new sleek black hardware, based on consumer feedback and demand. We're confident Californians are going to love this new vaporization system."

All-new dosist battery:

6-second dosist rechargeable battery - Black - ($10 MSRP)

Plus w/ LRTE Collection Overview:

Bliss plus w/ LRTE - Pink Lemonade - 88%+ THC Sativa ($30 MSRP)

Arouse plus w/ LRTE - Grape Ape - 88%+ THC Hybrid Sativa ($30 MSRP)

Relax plus w/ LRTE - Triple Cream OG - 88+ THC Indica ($30 MSRP)

Photo by Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash

Photo: Courtesy of dosist