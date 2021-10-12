EXCLUSIVE: Dosist Appoints Anne-Marie Dacyshyn As President & CMO, Outlines Strategic Roadmap For Global Growth

Dosist chief marketing officer Anne Marie Dacyshyn has been promoted to president and chief marketing officer, Benzinga has learned exclusively ahead of an official announcement.

Dacyshyn’s promotion comes at a time when the gender disparity in cannabis C-suites is greater than ever. As previously reported, only 8% of CEOs in cannabis are female and in the past two years, the number of women in C-suite positions fell from 36% to 27%. The former Burton executive, who is notably Burton’s first-ever CMO, has consistently led dosist and its teams to commercial success over the past three years, and according to the company was the obvious choice for the new role.

“I’m looking forward to leading the company in this next phase of our growth. We’ve had a positive year for innovation and turn-around. My goals are to build upon that, while improving on our internal team structures, introducing new premium collaborations, and driving business in a way that meets and exceeds the goals our Executive Chairman has outlined,” Dacyshyn said. “I’m grateful to our Executive Chairman and Co-Founder Jason DeLand for recognizing my ability and look forward to our continued success.”

DeLand said Dacyshyn was the best person to be in this position as the company expands.

“Our two key brand platforms dosist™ and dosist Health™ are primed for growth and expansion in the U.S. and global markets, making this the ideal time for Anne-Marie’s appointment to advance dosist’s growth in the U.S. and abroad,” DeLand said. “There is nobody more well-suited for this position. Anne-Marie has long-demonstrated a deep understanding for the categories we operate in. She also brings the perfect combination of global business acumen, product marketing, and customer service experience to support our new strategic roadmap. Anne-Marie will work alongside me to support and lead dosist’s product innovation, operations, and customer service pipelines as we move into this new growth stage.”

In her new role, Dacyshyn will oversee all Marketing and Innovation, Digital, e-Commerce, Sales, Customer Experience, Operations and Human Resources. Since joining the company in 2018, Dacyshyn has successfully built dosist’s programs and playbooks for Product Marketing & Commercialization, Partnerships, PR & Communications, Digital Marketing, Creative and Customer Experience. This included driving the brand’s first international go-to-market strategies, world-class activations, multiple award-winning product launches and premium partnerships.

Dacyshyn also helped lead the launch of dosist’s first flagship retail platform in Venice, Calif. In addition, she drove the iconic adoption of the brand’s “dose Pen” with celebrity personalities and helped garner the Interbrand Breakthrough Brand Award of 2020.

DeLand recently unveiled a new strategic plan that Dacyshyn will play a key role in and which features four key pillars:

Growth and scale across the THC market in the US and Canada, made possible through a strategic North American Licensing partnership with industry Leader Final Bell.

Driving and delivering category-changing new product innovation across multiple categories, spanning wellness, performance and lifestyle.



Global growth of the dosist Health business bringing dosist’s standards of precision, quality and targeted wellness performance to the CBD category in the U.S. and abroad.

Consumer platform of safety and trust: In the past year, dosist has expanded its product offering and ongoing commitment to providing safe, high-quality products by launching the newly created dosist Health brand, which sells innovative relief products in three formats, using the company’s proprietary nanotechnology: Relief Topical Performance Spray, Relief Topical CBD Lotion and a Relief Topical CBD Roll-on.

Dacyshyn was behind the national reveal of dosist Health’s new CBD+ performance gummies, which are designed to target specific need states for better sleep and relaxation. Leading with education and quality-first, the brand’s new gummies use dose-controlled ratios of CBD and cannabinoids CBN to promote sleep, and CBG to aid in relaxation.

The company has also dug deeper into the THC category with exclusive back-to-back collaborations for live resin and popularized cannabis strains, created in partnership with 710 Labs and Bear Extracts using dosist’s signature dose Pen.