Kona Gold Beverage Post Highest Monthly Revenue In May, Here Are The Details

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. KGKG, a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and hemp and CBD functional beverage sector, has posted its highest monthly gross revenue in May. The company’s subsidiaries combined gross revenue was approximately $480,000 during that period with subsidiary breakdowns of approximately $345,000 from Gold Leaf Distribution LLC and approximately $135,000 from Kona Gold LLC. Gold Leaf Distribution also posted its highest monthly gross revenue in May.

Kona Gold Beverage is experiencing growth and is looking to match or surpass 2021 revenues in the first two quarters of 2022. This growth has been driven by the success of its Gold Leaf Distribution subsidiary and the recent launch of its sparkling Ooh La Lemin lemonades. The company’s Ooh La Lemin lemonades will be rolling out to Walmart WMT in various states across the country in June and the company anticipates a big increase in revenue as distributors place orders to support the rollout.

“I am excited to report to our shareholders that the company has posted its highest gross revenue month in company history,” stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. “We continue to see month-over-month sales growth across our subsidiaries and our team continues to focus on new chain authorizations, new distribution partners, and growing market share. We are looking to hit 2021 revenues by the end of June, only halfway through the year, which is a testament to the success of our team and the mission to increase shareholder value.”

Clark continues, “Our subsidiary, Gold Leaf Distribution, hit almost $350,000 in revenue in May, which is more than it posted for all of the fiscal year 2020. Along with Gold Leaf’s continued growth and our roll out this month of our Ooh La Lemin brand into Walmart in various states, we anticipate June to be a very successful month for the company.”

Kona Gold Beverage sparkling Ooh La Lemin lemonades will be sold in Winn-Dixie stores in Florida. The company’s 12 oz sparkling Ooh La Lemin lemonades, available in 6 flavors, will be sold in various stores across the state of Florida starting in Q3 of 2022. This marks the second major grocery/supermarket chain the company has announced in 2022 where Ooh La Lemin will be sold.

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash

Related News

Kona Gold Beverage Posts First Million-Dollar Quarter, Looks Forward to Walmart Rollout

Kona Gold Beats Revenue Projections, Rebranded Hemp Energy Drink To Debut In Q2

Kona Gold's Gold Leaf Subsidiary Posts Record Highest Monthly Revenue In January, New Products Soon On Shelves