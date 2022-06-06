Heritage Cannabis Inks Deal With A Major LP To Supply Products For Their Medical Platform

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. HERTF CANN has signed a definitive agreement for the supply of its products to a major LP for sale on its medical platform.

The major LP has completed its initial purchase of Heritage brands, including RAD, Premium 5, and CB4, and are now offering Heritage products on the platform with the first shipment of 12 stock keeping units (“SKUs”) completed in May.

The relationship will also encompass white labeling of some products based on Heritage’s product quality, variety, consistency, industry proven technology and innovation.

“This LP is a leader in the online medical and recreational cannabis space, and we are very honored that they are trusting Heritage to be a part of their medical platform,” stated David Schwede, CEO of Heritage. “We have added yet another revenue channel to further support our growing business, and now that our products are on the two largest medical platforms in Canada, our positive trajectory and momentum are hitting pace. We are thankful for this opportunity to work with this team and are excited for what the future of the relationship can bring”.

About Heritage

Heritage Cannabis is a leading cannabis company offering products to both the medical and recreational legal cannabis markets in Canada and the U.S., operating under two licensed manufacturing facilities in Canada. The company has an extensive portfolio of cannabis products under the brands Purefarma, Pura Vida, RAD, Premium 5, feelgood., CB4 suite of medical products in Canada, and ArthroCBD in the US.

