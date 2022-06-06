ñol

Indiva Grants 1.68M Incentive Stock Options To Certain Employees And Executives

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 6, 2022 10:12 AM | 1 min read

Indiva Limited NDVAF NDVA, the leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles and other cannabis products has granted 1.68 million incentive stock options to certain employees, executive officers and directors. The options have an exercise price of $0.21 per share and will be valid until June 3, 2027.

All options were issued pursuant to the company's amended and restated equity incentive plan which allows for issuances of up to 10% of issued and outstanding share capital in the form of stock options or restricted share units. As a result of the foregoing grant, the company has a total of 14.13 million stock options or restricted share units issued, representing approximately 9.7% of the issued and outstanding share capital.

About Indiva

As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva produces and distributes cannabis products nationally, including Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Slow Ride Bakery Cookies, Jewels Chewable Tablets, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Grön edibles, Dime Industries vape products, as well as capsules, edibles, extracts, pre-rolls and premium flower under the INDIVA, Indiva Life and Artisan Batch brands.

