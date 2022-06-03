APPlife Digital Solutions Launches Cannabis And CBD Products E-Commerce Site 'Global Hemp Service'

APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. ALDS, a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions announced that the Global Hemp Service LLC website has recently completed its extended beta period and is now a fully-functioning e-commerce platform that offers an extensive line of hemp and CBD related products including those for personal, home, beauty, organic, and industrial uses.

“We are excited to see the products being offered by Global Hemp Service becoming more prominently featured in daily use around the world. Hemp is a game-changer for its benefits to our climate. APPlife is proud to have been the lead investor in this project and hope to see it flourish in the coming months,” stated Matthew Reid, CEO of APPLife.

Together, APPlife and Global believe that hemp’s diverse applications and attributes could be valuable components in achieving numerous global sustainability goals, some of which include:

being a SuperFood that is a good source for proteins, Omega 3’s, fatty acids, fiber, minerals & vitamins, antioxidants and more,

utilizing less water than comparable crops and requires no pesticides or chemicals

creating CBD medicine that can help with several different diseases and conditions such as heart health, cancers, diabetes, pain relief, anxiety, arthritis, and addiction

being an ideal renewable energy resource (biofuels, graphene, bio pellets, pyrolysis, supercapacitor) that can be grown in any region and is biodegradable, sustainable and durable

as one of the most versatile plants that can be used for industry, infrastructure, and innovation such as concrete, fiberboard, steel replacements, composites, and bioplastics

Early last year, APPlife had signed a definitive agreement with Global providing it with a perpetual, royalty-free, non-exclusive license to use APPlife’s market-ready and mobile website e-commerce platform to market, distribute, and sell its hemp, cannabidiol and other related B2B and B2C products. In return, Global is paying APPlife a fee of 2.5% of its gross revenues, distributed on a quarterly basis.

APPlife has also received 15% of the outstanding and fully diluted shares of Global with an option to acquire controlling interest upon Global reaching certain revenue benchmarks.

Related News

APPlife Digital Solutions Completes Initial Phase Of LollipopNFT, User-Friendly Platform For NFTs