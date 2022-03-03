APPlife Digital Solutions Completes Initial Phase Of LollipopNFT, User-Friendly Platform For NFTs

APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc (OTCQB:ALDS), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions announced on Thursday that it has completed the important first stage of its all-inclusive, user-friendly non-fungible-token (NFT) platform, LollipopNFT.com.

NFTs are a "one-of-a-kind" crypto token that serves to track the origin and authenticity of virtual, digital assets. It is data added to a file and stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, which can be sold and traded on digital markets.

NFTs provide a verifiable record of authenticity and ownership and items cannot be forged because the digital ledger is maintained by thousands of computers around the world.

"We're incredibly pleased to have completed the first phase of LollipopNFT.com, our new and comprehensive NFT marketplace, including the full design wireframes, development outline, and cost assumptions. This will provide our developers with a well-defined roadmap to complete coding and allow us to begin scheduling our marketing and PR for the launch to market," stated Matt Reid, CEO of APPlife, in a press release.

"While much of the current exposure of NFTs centers around collectibles such as art, images, video, and music, we foresee an enormous market opportunity on the horizon in utilizing NFT technology for practical applications to secure, authenticate and validate items creating a digital representation of a valuable physical asset," Reid added.

LollipopNFT is an online marketplace, consignment store, creator platform, and wallet for NFTs and is being developed for use by individuals of all levels.

“Users do not need to have an advanced technology background or a high-level understanding of non-fungible tokens to enjoy creating, storing, and selling NFTs. LollipopNFT users will be able to create, share, and store their NFTs in a safe environment that is easy to comprehend and holds value,” stated the firm in the press release.

APPlife anticipates that LollipopNFT will be live and available to the public at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

Photo By Bonpierre On Unsplash.