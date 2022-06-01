Cann And Weedmaps "Say Gay" With Diverse Star-Studded Campaign Celebrating Queer Joy, Inclusivity And Cannabis

Cann, a queer-founded, leading cannabis-infused beverage company, announced its 2022 Pride campaign in collaboration with Weedmaps MAPS, an online cannabis market. The campaign celebrates the LGBTQ+ community with the launch of its first-ever original song and music video – “Taste So Good,” a rallying cry and anthem for a movement focused on radical inclusivity.

The song and video feature an all-star diverse cast, including Gus Kenworthy, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Hayley Kiyoko, Vincint, and LGBTQ+ ally and co-founder of cannabis consumption lounge Fantom Flower, Patricia Arquette. They are joined by top drag performers from season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Kornbread, Kerri Colby, Jorgeous, as well as newly crowned winner, Willow Pill. Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter-producer MNEK is also a featured vocalist on the song.

“As a queer-founded brand, it was a dream come true to work on this campaign with the most amazing tribe of queer icons and celebrity allies to introduce the new Lite flavors while championing our message of equality for Pride,” said Luke Anderson, co-founder of Cann. “By casting the most diverse supergroup of trailblazers imaginable, spanning sexuality and gender identity spectrums, this campaign reminds everyone just how empty the world would be if we submit to narratives of LGBTQ+ erasure. In a world where ‘Don’t Say Gay’ is gaining momentum, we’re excited to promote a utopia of queer joy,” he said in a press release.

Cann and Weedmaps Support LGBTQ-Owned Cannabis Businesses

Weedmaps will serve as a premier destination to find Cann’s newest and historical flavors and will offer the opportunity to discover and engage with LGBTQ+-owned cannabis businesses through the platform.

Weedmaps’ “2021: Cannabis in America” report found that only 13% of cannabis consumers know if their cannabis retailer reflects a specific ownership type, such as LGBTQ+, although more than 37% say they want to shop with LGBTQ+-owned cannabis businesses.

“We continue to see disparity in the cannabis space as it relates to the LGBTQ+ community and this campaign is aimed at changing that narrative and celebrating inclusivity and opportunity,” said Jake Bullock, co-founder and CEO of Cann.

Weedmaps Shares Similar Vision

“The LGBTQ+ community has been at the forefront of many significant moments in history that have brought the cannabis industry to where it is today, and with our mission to promote inclusivity within the cannabis economy, it was a natural decision to collaborate with Cann on this pride campaign,” said Juanjo Feijoo, CMO of Weedmaps. “We share a similar vision and understand the importance of standing up for this community to ensure everyone feels welcome and accepted in the cannabis industry and empowered to grow their business.”

“Taste So Good”

The vibrant track “Taste So Good” was written by singer, songwriter, and record producer Leland (who has produced for Troye Sivan, Selena Gomez, and others) and draws inspiration from the iconic love anthem Lady Marmalade, with each of the vocal talents having their own solo moment.

“Our collaboration was a celebratory hybrid between the entertainment and marketing space,” said Brandon Bonfiglio, executive producer at London Alley.

Variety Of Products

Check out all of Cann’s new Lite offerings HERE.

Photo by Mercedes Mehling On Unsplash