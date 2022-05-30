How To Get A Medical Marijuana Card In Argentina: All About REPROCANN

By Marian Venini via El Planteo.

The creation of the Cannabis Program Registry (REPROCANN) was widely celebrated in Argentina. However, the registration process can be a bit tricky.

Below, is a detailed look of what REPROCANN is and how it works.

What is the Cannabis Program Registry (REPROCANN)?

REPROCANN is a database where those who want access to a controlled cultivation of medical marijuana (for therapeutic and pain relief purposes) are registered, as long as certain conditions are met.

Permitted quantities

The crop itself cannot exceed 6 m2 (indoors) and 15 m2 (outdoors), nor contain more than 9 flowering plants per registered user. Important: only one grower per registered address is allowed.

As for transport, between 1 and 6 bottles of 30ml of oil (the typical droppers) or up to 40 grams of dried flowers are allowed.

In the case of NGOs, they may represent a maximum of 150 growers If that number is exceeded, an authorization may be requested to extend the limits. Likewise, NGOs will be able to register multiple farms for cultivation.

With regard to seeds, people who grow for themselves will not have to comply with the control regime of the National Seed Institute (INASE).

Requirements to be eligible to grow cannabis

Patients, caregivers, doctors, growers and NGOs can apply for REPROCANN. For this, they must have a valid user on the Mi Argentina platform, where they will be asked for their data (CUIT, telephone, mail, address, etc.).

Patients (or their representatives) must have a medical indication, written by a health professional also enrolled in the program.

Growers will need to link their profile to the patient’s profile for whom they will produce.

On the other hand, doctors will be asked to enter their specialty and a current registration number.

FAQs

What diseases or conditions are covered?

Basically, almost any condition is suitable to be treated with medical cannabis, as long as a prescription exists. It is advisable to talk to a doctor specialized in the subject, but in principle, the registry covers a wide range of pathologies, from cancer and epilepsy to sleep or appetite problems.

I can't find a doctor who wants to prescribe cannabis for me, what do I do?

The number of health professionals authorized to prescribe cannabis is still not large, as it continues to be a fairly stigmatized subject, even in the scientific community. But there are several organizations of cannabis doctors, and more and more are joining the registry. For example, the Network of Professionals for the Study of Cannabis (Red de Profesionales para el Estudio del Cannabis) has a number of professionals throughout the country who accompany medical cannabis treatments. Here is the updated list.

Does health insurance cover medical cannabis?

According to official information, all health insurance providers must cover medical cannabis and its derivatives.

What happens if I don't have insurance?

Nothing. People who do not have health coverage and are treated exclusively in the public system have the right to access this medicine free of charge.

How can the corresponding application and documentation be submitted?

All the necessary processing is done on the Mi Argentina platform, for which it is necessary to have a current profile.

How do I change categories?

To change your profile data, you need to write to programacannabis@msal.gov.ar. This process can take several days.

What laws regulate REPROCANN?

REPROCANN is regulated by resolution 800/2021 of the Ministry of Health, in accordance with Art. 8 of Law 27,350 on Medicinal Cannabis, and depends on the National Directorate of Medicines and Health Technology. Likewise, resolution 673 authorizes NGOs to cultivate cannabis for patients registered in REPROCANN, in addition to modifying Annexes II and III.

Is my data safe?

Yes. According to the official website of the government, your data is a sworn statement and is protected by current regulations. In addition, "in no case is information related to identity revealed, it is considered sensitive data and its treatment is prohibited, except with your express and written authorization."

