California's Cannabis Shops Are Not Selling To Minors Though Edibles Remain Threat To Children's Safety

Marijuana use among young people in the United States overall has declined over the past few years, a government-funded study found last year.

Specifically, the data identified a 38% year-over-year reduction in self-reported marijuana use among eighth-graders, a 38% decline among 10th graders and a 13% decrease among 12th graders.

Despite this hard evidence, the misconception that dispensaries are selling marijuana to minors still exists.

A New Study Sheds More Light

According to a new study, California dispensary workers are unwavering in their decision to check IDs as required by state law.

The study published in the Journal of Safety Research earlier this month revealed that 50 randomly selected cannabis retail locations across the Golden State were visited by undercover patrons who looked underage and asked if they could get cannabis without first showing an ID.

Interestingly, all stores passed the test.

“It appears that licensed recreational marijuana outlets in California are checking young patrons for identification of their age,” the researchers said. “Therefore, it is unlikely that youth are purchasing marijuana directly from these outlets. It is more likely they are using other sources, such as asking an adult to purchase it for them, obtaining it from older friends or siblings, and using it at parties where the marijuana use might be shared. These sources will be difficult to monitor and control.”

More Caution Necessary With Edibles

As more states legalize marijuana for recreational use, the number of children inadvertently consuming cannabis edibles has increased.

Resurgence Behavioral Health, an addiction treatment center in Costa Mesa, California, recently urged parents to take note of this alarming situation and use extra caution if they have edibles in their homes.

Last year, the American Association of Poison Control Centers received nearly 2,500 calls about children under 12 who accidentally consumed marijuana edibles at home in 2020, as compared to a little over a hundred in 2016, The New York Times wrote. Fortunately, no resulting deaths were reported.

However, the side effects a child experiences after consuming a marijuana edible could range from drowsiness, agitation and confusion to increased heart rate, trouble breathing and even seizures.

Photo: Courtesy of 2H Media on Unsplash